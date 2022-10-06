SHAWNEE, Kan. — A metro woman was pregnant when her on-again off-again boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her last month, according to court documents.

Kathleen Dampier, 25, died Sept. 18.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Doniel Sublett Jr. with first-degree murder in her death.

Police responded to a call at an apartment complex near 74th Street and Flint Street in Shawnee on Sunday, Sept. 18.

According to the court affidavit, and officer arrived and met a witness who reported hearing gunshots. While in the parking lot, the two heard additional gunshots from inside the apartment building. Then they noticed someone, later identified as Sublett leaving the building.

Sublett tried to run from officers, but was caught and arrested a short time later.

Officers found Dampier dead inside the apartment from a gunshot wound.

The affidavit shows the shooting happened in an apartment where Sublett’s mom and another person live. The shooting happened while Sublett’s mother was at dinner, but the other person was home at the time.

The two told police that Sublett and Dampier seemed fine and were not fighting leading up to the shooting. Sublett’s mother also told detectives that her son and Dampier had been in in and out of a relationship for two or three years.

After being taken into custody, the court document shows Sublett exhibited strange and erratic behavior. While in a holding cell, police said Sublett would yell at officers, but other times would be silent and stare at officers. He also hit his body against the door and when stand at the cell door with his pants down.

During a police interview, Sublett denied being at the Shawnee apartment complex and denied being arrested there.

A detective asked Sublett if he’d taken drugs earlier in the day to which Sublett responded “maybe,” according to the affidavit.

Sublett is held on $3 million bond.

