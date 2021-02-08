Woman welcomes Kansas City family displaced by fire into her home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fixed income didn’t keep Gaylynn Wilson from opening up her home to Dawn McMorris after her apartment was destroyed in a fire.

McMorris had nothing but the clothes she was wearing.

“I am very thankful for this woman,” McMorris said, “Our apartment had caught on fire. We lost everything, and this lady, she just stepped in. She was like, ‘Come here.’ We didn’t know how long we were going to be out or displaced. She said, ‘God‘s got something in control for you.'”

McMorris said Wilson deserves the $400 Pay it Forward gift card because she always gives without hesitating. McMorris said Wilson would give the shirt off her back despite living on a fixed income.

“You’ve done a lot for us, and we’re very thankful,” McMorris told Wilson after knocking on her door. “Over the last year, it has really been hard for me, and you gave me that extra strength and that extra encouragement to keep going, and I’m thankful for that,” she said.

Wilson was surprised and also very excited because she is an avid FOX4 Morning Show viewer. She thanked McMorris and gave her a big hug.