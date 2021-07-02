Woman who fled the scene of deadly crash on I-435 charged and in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who fled the scene of a crash that killed a 50-year-old Independence man on I-435 Wednesday morning has been charged and is in custody.

KCPD says McKinzy Kuykendall is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving while revoked/suspended.

The accident happened between Raytown Road and Eastwood Trafficway at about 4:30 a.m. on June 30.

Upon arrival, a man, later identified as Derrick Holloman, was found in a Toyota RAV4 SUV gravely injured and died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

According to KCPD, initial investigation found that Holloman had stopped on the right shoulder of the highway when a Chevrolet Traverse crashed into it from behind.

The driver, Kuykendall, then fled the scene on foot before police arrived.