LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A woman who tried to escape from the Leavenworth County Justice Center is heading to prison.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Sarah Cape to more than four years in prison.

Officers arrested Cape on March 29, 2022, at a hotel. Investigators found her with methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.

She tried to run from a jail employee as the officer transferred her from the visitation area back to her cell. Cape was caught before she left the building.

Cape pleaded “no contest” to attempted aggravated escape from custody and three drug charges earlier this year.