NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player’s like for trucks led them to winning $100,000 of a scratchers recently.

The Missouri Lottery says the “TRUCKS & BUCKS” ticket was purchased at the Conoco gas station off Burlington Street in North Kansas City.

“I like trucks,” she told the Missouri Lottery. “So I picked one up.”

After scratching off the ticket, she realized she had uncovered one of the game’s top prizes of $100,000.

“I almost fell down!” she told the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was being pranked!”

According to the Missouri Lottery, “TRUCKS & BUCKS” players have won over $5.3 million in prizes playing the $5 game. Over $2.8 million remain in unclaimed prizes, including one more top prize of $100,000.