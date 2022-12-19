CAMERON, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player has some extra cash to spend for the holidays.

The Missouri Lottery says someone won $100,000 after winning the top price on an “O’Christmas Tree” scratchers ticket.

The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street when the ticket caught her eye.

“I like the Christmas tickets,” she said. “We think they are so pretty,” she told the Missouri Lottery.

She said she began scratching the ticket and was in disbelief when she saw the prize amount.

“I called my husband and told him that he needed to come help me finish scratching it,” she told the Missouri Lottery. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

“O’Christmas Tree” is a $5 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $5 to $100,000, according to the Missouri Lottery.

