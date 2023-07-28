LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An impulse purchase quickly had a Missouri Lottery player in tears.

A $100,000 winning scratchers ticket was recently purchased at a QuikTrip on 291 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

The winner said she walked in and simply thought she’d buy a $20 “Super Cash Bonanza” Scratchers ticket.

“I took it and went over to the side and scratched off the first number, and it said ‘SUPER,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness. Surely not!’” she told the Missouri Lottery.

The “SUPER” symbol meant she’d won all 25 prizes on the game. She kept scratching her ticket, and then took it over to a QuikTrip worker to verify.

“I was about ready to cry, and I said, ‘Please tell me if this is true or not,’” the woman said. “(The clerk) stuck it in the machine and, voila, I’d won $100,000!”

The winner, who hasn’t been identified, didn’t have any immediate plans for the money, instead telling the Missouri Lottery that it will be a good cushion for her family.

The state’s lottery agency said “Super Cash Bonanza” has over $35.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more $100,000 prizes and two $2 million prizes.