OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School Board lost a lawsuit filed by a woman who is running for a position on that school board.

Jennifer Gilmore sued two years ago after she was cut off during public comment, claiming her free speech rights were violated during the board’s meeting.

On Thursday, a jury ruled the school board discriminated against her on the bases of her point of view.

Gilmore will get $1 in damages.

In her lawsuit, Gilmore’s attorney wrote the actions against her are unconstitutional. Gilmore also pushed back on the idea that she said anything that deserved silencing at the board meeting.