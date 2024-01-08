KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 64-year-old woman Monday.

Sandra Vice-Murray was last seen at 11 a.m. on Monday driving a silver 2003 Honda Civic hatchback in the Blue Ridge Cutoff and Raytown Road area.

Vice-Murray and her car are both pictured at the bottom of the story. The car has a TC3-L5A Missouri license plate.

She is a white woman with gray hair and green eyes, stands 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and blue jeans.

KCPD says that Vice-Murray has Alzheimer’s disease and needs medical care. If located call 911 and notify the KCPD Missing Person Squad at 816-234-5043.