Woman’s body found at Terrace Lake in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of a woman has been found at Terrace Lake.

The body was found 10 feet from the shore at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.

The fire chief told FOX4 that people were looking for her, found her in the lake and called 911. Reports indicate she was known by people in the surrounding neighborhood.

Her identity has not been released.

Police set up a crime scene, but they said that they do not expect foul play at this time.

Terrace Lake is near Red Bridge Road and Greenbrier Lane, southwest of the I-470 and I-49 exchange.

This is an ongoing story. FOX4 has a crew at the scene, and this story will be updated as more information is made available.