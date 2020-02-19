Woman’s body found in bag in roadside ditch in Buchanan County; homicide investigation underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAUCETT, Mo. -- The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a homicide. A woman’s body found Tuesday in a ditch along Vincent Road near V Highway.

A Missouri Department of Transportation worker spotted the bag Tuesday afternoon and thought, for some reason, there might be a body inside.

He called 911 and the investigation began: A mystery of who the victim is and how she ended up dead in a bag along a lonely country road.

The fact that there are currently no missing persons reported in Buchanan County makes for a seemingly difficult investigation.

"I've worked numerous death investigations, numerous homicides, and every single one is unique,” Major Thomas Cates said. “Every single one of them, at the beginning, you scratch your head thinking, ‘Oh this is really tricky,' and then certain facts start falling into place.”

The process started with the victim identification. The forensic testing and autopsy began Wednesday; investigators are hoping to match fingerprints or DNA to available databases.

If they don’t get a hit, detectives will use MIAC, the Missouri Information Analysis Center, which has a regional missing persons database, to figure out who the victim is.

"We would look for persons that are missing as the same age of our victims same physical description -- height, weight, hair color, eye color,” Cates said.

Identifying the victim will help identify the suspect, along with physical evidence from the body, the scene and the bag, among other things.

"Any time that we locate any dead body there's evidence that will relate back to the method of death, to the area which they were killed, the method of transport that could've been used to transport them to that location,” Cates said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing any further details of this case unless they have a hard time identifying the victim. Then the department will release more physical details about the victim and ask for the public’s help to identify the woman.