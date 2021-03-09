Work beginning soon to demolish old Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Work will begin soon to demolish the old Johnson County Courthouse in Olathe, county officials say.

Those who live or work in downtown Olathe have probably already noticed barriers and fencing up around the building. Starting March 11, utilities will be disconnected, and the site will be turned over to construction company JE Dunn.

Demolition is slated to begin in early April and will run through July. Sidewalks around the perimeter of the old courthouse will be closed through October.

After demolition is finished, officials plan to turn the new green space into the Johnson County Square, which will bring a new curved walkway linking the administration building and the new courthouse, lighting, a tree grove and landscaping to the area.

Crews finished the new Johnson County Courthouse, which sits just across Santa Fe Street, in early January after more than two years of construction. The $193 million, 350,000-square-foot building includes 28 courtrooms and more.

