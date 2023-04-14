JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri lawmaker wants to help honor a fallen North Kansas City police officer nearly a year after his death.

Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty July 19, 2022.

Rep. Eric Woods, D-Kansas City, represents North Kansas City.

Earlier this week he introduced a bill in the Missouri House asking to rename a section of Missouri 210 Highway as Officer Daniel Vasquez Memorial Highway. The bill has not been scheduled for a vote at this time.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to speak about his life and look forward to this bill becoming law,” Long tweeted.

Vazquez will also be honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. next month.

His name is one of 556 fallen officers added to the Memorial this year.

The ceremony happens during National Police Week every May. A candlelight vigil will take place as someone reads each officer’s name that was added to the memorial.