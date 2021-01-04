Work communications company Slack reports connection issues, service troubles

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: The logo for Slack is displayed on the a monitor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), June 20, 2019 in New York City. The workplace messaging app Slack will list on the New York Stock Exchange this morning. Shares of Slack were surging more than 60 percent over its reference price in early afternoon trading. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Slack, a major communications company used by businesses across the world, is reporting widespread outages, according to the company’s website.

“Some customers may be able to connect, but may also experience degraded performance. We’re continuing to work to resolve the issue,” the company recently stated at 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.

The outage involves all Slack functions, including connection, logging in, sending messages, making calls and more.

“Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we’ll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused,” a statement on the website’s status page said at 9:14 a.m.

Slack is based off of internet connection and allows businesses to communicate internally through direct messages and group chats. The California-based company has become vital to many organizations as people work from home during the pandemic.

“We’re continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service,” the company stated at 10:20 a.m. CST “All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate. We’ll be back in a half hour to keep you posted.”

You can check on the outages on the Slack Status webpage.

