KANSAS CITY, Mo. —An ongoing bridge replacement project will impact drivers heading into downtown Kansas City this weekend.

Starting Friday, July 14, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close all three lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 at southbound Interstate 35 for pavement and sign work.

Beginning at midnight crews will make the following closures until approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15:

Eastbound I-70 at southbound I-35

The ramp from southbound I-35 to westbound I-70

The left two lanes of westbound I-70 at I-35 to Beardsley Road

The ramp from Independence/Admiral to westbound I-70

Once that work is complete, crews will then close the right lane of both eastbound and westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. This work is expected to last for approximately 40 days.

While road crews work to widen the roadway, I-70 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. MoDOT officials say the changes could cause some traffic delays and drivers should plan for extra travel time.