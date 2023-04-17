KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Ongoing construction for the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project will impact traffic on the north side of the downtown loop this week.

Friday crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin bridge work on the westbound I-70 ramp to southbound I-35 just beyond Broadway Boulevard. The work will require crews to completely close segments of the road along the north side of the downtown loop.

Before this work can begin, MoDOT will close various roadways and ramps this week including the ramp from westbound I-70 to I-35.

Drivers will be able to use westbound I-670 to access I-35 until approximately late November. MoDOT says there will be no signed detour for the closure and drivers should to plan out an alternative route.

Here’s a look at the closures drivers can expect this week.

Monday, April 17

On Monday, April 17, crews will shutdown the ramp from Beardsley Road to 6th St. and the ramp from eastbound I-70 to 6th St. Both ramps will remain closed until approximately June.

Crews will also close the right lane of westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard until about 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday crews will close the left lane of both eastbound and westbound I-70 at Broadway Boulevard from 6 a.m. until approximately 3:30 p.m.

Starting at 6 a.m. crews will close the ramp from 5th St. to southbound I-35 and the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-35. Both ramps will remain closed until November.

Friday, April 21 – Monday, April 24

Road crews will close eastbound I-70 at southbound I-35 at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 21. It will remain closed until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, crews will also close:

Westbound I-70 at northbound I-35

Southbound I-35 at westbound I-70

Northbound I-35 at eastbound I-670

The roads will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, crews will also close seven area ramps including:

The ramp from Beardsley Road to westbound I-70

The ramp from 5th St. to westbound I-70

The ramp from 5th St. to southbound I-35

The ramp from Independence Ave. to westbound I-70

The ramp from MO Route 9 to westbound I-70

The E. Independence Ave/Troost ramp to westbound I-70

The ramp from 12th Street to northbound I-35

All ramps will remain closed until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, April 24.