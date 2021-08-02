Work on KC’s streetcar route means extra obstacles in downtown during overnight hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living and working downtown will face some extra obstacles this week.

Crews are scheduled to work on the streetcar route between 14th Street and Truman Road. The project is expected to begin Monday, August 2.

During construction, Main Street will be closed between the south side of 14th Street to the north side of Truman Road South (including the Main Street bridge over 670). Truman Road North will also be closed between Walnut Street to Baltimore Avenue.

The KC Streetcar Authority said the work on track slab repairs is necessary to keep the route running smoothly.

All of the work will be preformed at night while the streetcar is not operating.