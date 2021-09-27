Work underway to build new Buck O’Neil Bridge, but most of it isn’t happening on the road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Work is underway to build the new Buck O’Neil Bridge over the Missouri River, but not all of it is taking place on the road.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted video showing crews removing sections of a billboard Monday afternoon. The billboard used to stand on top of a building near 5th and Broadway. MoDOT said the billboard will be recycled.

More: This is the first section of the billboards to come down today. pic.twitter.com/uZ0os2l8oA — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 27, 2021

The building will eventually be demolished to make way for the new bridge.

Crews also worked to demolish another building at 4th and Washington and do additional work nearby at 4th and Beardsley.

The billboard removal and building demolition is in addition to new road closures because of the project.

MoDOT said the on-ramp from northbound Richards Rd. to northbound 169 Highway is closed until Wednesday, November 17. Crews are grading and resurfacing while installing new drainage.

On Tuesday, September 28, crews plan to close the ramp from southbound 169 Highway to Richards Rd. it will also be closed through November 17 for grading, new drainage installation and ramp resurfacing work.

Other crews will be in charge of inspecting pipes which will close the ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-70 on Tuesday, September 28. The same thing will happen on the ramp from northbound I-35 to 6th Street on Wednesday 29 and 30.

MoDOT said the inspection is necessary to make sure the current Buck O’Neil Bridge is safe to use until the new span over the Missouri River can be built.

The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and expected to be completed by 2024.