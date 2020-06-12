Worker at GM Fairfax plant in KCK tests positive for COVID-19, company confirms

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A spokesperson for General Motors confirms a worker at its Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trevor Thompkins, a spokesperson for GM, said the employee was exposed to the virus outside of work.

The company believes there’s very little risk any other employees have been exposed because the plant has been following “extensive, multi-layered health and safety procedures,” according to a statement from Thompkins.

General Motors shut down many of its plants in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but kept some open when President Donald Trump ordered the company to make ventilators.

The Fairfax plant, though, was shutdown for weeks and just reopened less than two weeks ago on June 1.

Here’s the full statement from GM:

“We are aware that one member of our team at Fairfax has recently tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed outside of work. We believe there is very little risk that anyone inside the plant has been exposed to the virus at work because everyone, including the individual, has been following our extensive, multi-layered health and safety procedures, which include wearing masks, hand washing and sanitizing, temperature screening and physical distancing. We are not going to provide additional details to respect the privacy of our team members and their families.”

The GM Fairfax plant is the only local auto plant that’s been affected by coronavirus cases.

The Ford plant in Claycomo has also had a worker test positive for the virus just days after it reopened in May.