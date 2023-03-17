KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a worker was killed at a waste disposal facility Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Emergency crews responded to Material Recovery & Transfer off Winchester Avenue, east of I-435, just before 4:30 p.m.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the victim was working at her job location when she was struck by a Volvo Heavy Front End Loader.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Volvo was not injured.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.