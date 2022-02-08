HACKENSACK, NJ (WPIX) – An attacker burned a worker in the break room at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, then fled the hospital, officials said Monday.

The worker suffered third-degree burns over her upper body and hands, as well as a laceration to her head that required stitches. She was treated in the emergency room and then transferred to another hospital.

Police received a 911 call about the assault around 5:15 a.m. on Monday. Officials are looking for Nicholas Pagano, and warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police believe he assaulted the hospital employee with a wrench.

Authorities said members of the public should not approach Pagano. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated arson and aggravated assault.

Pagano is believed to be operating a 1998 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black roof racks and New Jersey license plate number S57 NJH.