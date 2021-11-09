Worker shortages may impact snow removal on Kansas highways this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning that this coming winter may be different from those in the past.

The department said KDOT does not have enough snowplow drivers to man all of the equipment the department uses to clear thousands of miles of highways every time it snows. The department said the worker shortage means snow and ice may not be cleared as quickly as it has been in the past.

KDOT said that as of Nov. 9. it is about 30% short of snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed across the state.

“KDOT is facing significant staffing shortages in some areas and will work proactively to clear Kansas highways by shifting crews to affected areas and pretreating highways and bridges whenever possible,” Secretary Julie Lorenz said. “Our snowplow operators work 12-hour shifts and do their best to keep the roads open and the public moving.”

To help address the shortage, the agency plans to use every department employee who has a valid Commercial Driver’s License to plow snow. It also plans to hire seasonal employees to address the shortages.

Anyone who is interested in working at KDOT can apply online through the department’s website.