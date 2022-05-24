INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Starbucks store in Independence has become the first unionized Starbucks in Missouri and the second in the Kansas City area.

Workers at the store located at 39th Street and Arrowhead Avenue won their union election Tuesday by a tally of 17-3.

The first Starbucks store at 75th Street and I-35 in Overland Park, Kansas, initially won their election 6-1 on April 8 but the results were objects to by Starbucks attorneys. Workers at that store are still waiting a resolution to their election results.

“We hope this win sparks a union rally across KC and Missouri and continues the push across the nation,” workers at the Independence store said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s time for all baristas, mechanics, lawyers, and even strippers to stand up to not only their bosses but also Washington to say the working class runs this country and we mean business.”

Workers United International Vice President Kathy Hanshew said they are extremely proud to welcome the workers of Starbucks in Independence into their union.

“This is a huge step forward for their movement and for all workers in Missouri and the Midwest,” she said.

