COVID & the Classroom – the return to school special coverage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – WDAF-TV FOX4 is hosting an exclusive, live broadcast event, “COVID & the Classroom – The Return to School.” Moderated by FOX4 anchors Loren Halifax and Pat McGonigle, the Working for Youth special will air live on FOX4 and FOX4KC.com from 8-9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th.

Additionally, FOX4 will provide in-depth coverage on the topic of “COVID & The Classroom” during FOX4 Morning news from 7-10 a.m. and the 5 and 6 p.m. evening news.

We are bringing together school officials, parents and students to facilitate genuine dialogue on the biggest concerns for the 2020-2021 school year.

  • Safety concerns for students returning to school in-person.
  • What will schools do to protect students and staff?
  • How will positive COVID tests be handled?
  • What will happen to extracurricular activities, including sports, drama, music, etc.?
  • What are home learning options?
  • Without in-person instruction, is there a danger students will fall behind?
  • Are tutors and tutoring services seeing an increase in business?
  • How are schools meeting the technological needs of students?
  • How does virtual school challenge parents? How does that affect parental work?
  • What are some strategies parents use to cope?
  • Are private schools seeing increase enrollment?
  • How are the students handling the academic and social challenges?

