Help provide Kansas City kids with supplies by donating to our ‘Back to School’ drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and The Love Fund for Children want to equip area kids with school supplies they need, and we need your help! On Thursday, July 16, we’ll hold a one-day mini-telethon with a goal to outfit nearly 40,000 students with supplies.

Each $20 donation sends a Kansas City kid back to school with a backpack full of supplies, including: pencils, pens, highlighters, rulers, notebooks, composition notebooks, folders, and glue, markers, colored pencils, crayons and glue for crafts.

Additionally, your donation will also provide a mask for every student to keep them, teachers and staff safe upon the return to the classroom.