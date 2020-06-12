Motivate kids this summer with FOX4’s Working for Youth Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 has canceled in-person learning at schools, limited summer activities, and created a crisis for Kansas City kids this summer.

So FOX4 is teaming up with KC Common Good to help families, educators, and communities keep kids mentally healthy and motivated to succeed this summer.

Get the tools you need at the Working for Youth Summit featuring Mayor Quinton Lucas, Wesley Hamilton and leaders from organizations across Kansas City. They’ll address the challenges of our youth and provide the resources to overcome them.

FOX4’s Loren Halifax will host the live event Thursday, June 18 at 6:30pm on fox4kc.com/live.

As part of the Working for Youth Summit, our panelists will answer questions directly from Kansas City kids, offering advice from their own experiences. Plus, Kansas City organizations will highlight summer activities available now and the resources available to help kids address conflicts.

FOX4 is Working for Youth to keep our kids connected and prepare them for a successful future. Visit the Working for Youth resource page now for a list of youth organizations, resources, internship opportunities and summer activities.