Thursday’s Child: Sweet 14-year-old looking for family in her most formative years

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — 14-year-old Natalie is an incredible young woman dreaming of parents who will love her forever.

She hopes 2020 is more than her first year of high school. She hopes it is also the year she can say, “I found my family.”

On a perfect day, there is nothing better than spending it with Natalie. The sweet, kind and respectful teen is just as sweet as a scoop of ice cream at Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House in Lee’s Summit. She picked cotton candy.

Natalie enjoys cotton candy ice cream while talking to Sherae about her hopes and dreams at Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House in Lee’s Summit.

Natalie and Sherae cheers over their sweet treats at Poppy’s Ice Cream & Coffee House in Lee’s Summit.

Natalie wants something in life that many kids have — a family. Having that would mean a never ending source of love and kindness.

“What I hope is I have a loving family that will love me forever, and that I will never be split apart from them,” Natalie said.

She is nearly 15-years-old. She loves to draw, learn and write. Her favorite animal is a wolf because she loves the way they look and howl. Natalie likes to play outside and imagine. She is happiest when she is playing outside with her friends, and she enjoys school. Science is her favorite subject.

Her ideal family would have parents, a few siblings, and she would love to live on a farm if possible. She likes chickens, horses and cows. Natalie enjoys being able to care for them.

“It feels good. It feels like you’re getting the job done,” Natalie said.

When she grows up, she wants to be a veterinarian, where she can care for all kinds of animals. She wants to make sure they are in good health and are taken care of by their parents.

Natalie said she knows she only has a few years left before she’s an adult, but these next three years are important.

“They can be there when I get a car and a job,” Natalie said. “Maybe they can help me through the process.”

Natalie believes in her heart there is a family out there for her, and she can’t wait to meet them.

“Wherever they are, whatever family is going to adopt me soon — I love them to the moon and back. Maybe to a million trillion galaxies beyond and back,” Natalie said.

She hopes that, with their help, she will soar.

Want to adopt her?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Natalie, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

