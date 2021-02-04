Watch Live: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City celebrate ‘Youth of the Year’

Watch this page at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a livestream of the event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City are recognizing and celebrating the 2021 “Youth of the Year” Thursday evening.

You can watch the special event in the video player on this page. Click here if you’re not seeing a video player.

Here are the 2021 Youth of the Year participants:

Breidenthal Unit – Jimena M.

Hawthorne Unit – Aleisa W.

Independence Unit – Say’v’on L.

J&D Wagner Unit – Ady C.

Olathe Unit – Malakhi H.

Thornberry Unit – Sanay C.

Youth of the Year (YOY) has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s (BGCA) premier recognition program since 1947, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Club members. Participation in the program is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can achieve.

To achieve the title of Youth of the Year on any level, Club members have demonstrated that they embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles. They exemplify the critical impact that Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people.

You can follow the clubs on social media at these links:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram