Working for Youth Summit: How to get kids involved and active this summer

Summer can be a critical time for Kansas City’s children, especially as we deal with a pandemic that’s reducing capacity at summer camps, programs and jobs. So, FOX4 is teaming up with KC Common Good to help parents and kids find resources that will keep kids involved and motivated once school is out.

FOX4’s Loren Halifax will host the live Working for Youth Summit on April 15th at 6:45pm. Bookmark this page or check out our livestream to watch it at fox4kc.com/live. She’ll be joined by Mayor Quinton Lucas as well as the employers and community groups creating opportunities for Kansas City’s youth this summer

The harsh truth is that the pandemic has contributed to the highest levels of violence on record, and it’s more important than ever to give kids a healthy and safe path to getting involved with their community. The summit will bring together organizations like Hire KC, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City, and Entrepreneurship KC to discuss their missions and provide details on how people can participate this summer.