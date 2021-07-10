World Champion meat smokers gather at Arrowhead for BBQ Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inaugural Kansas City BBQ Festival is taking place this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, allowing guests to try meat from world champion smokers.

The festival is featuring highly decorated BBQ Champions from around the country, giving them the chance to show off their specialties. Meals range from ribs, pork nachos, and more, including side dishes and farmhouse bread. The world champions are also taking the stage to give demonstrations on all things BBQ.

Marc Mendolia, who helped organize the event, said that they enjoyed the food from Kansas City, but wanted to show off other areas.

“We went ahead and brought 12 incredible pitmasters from around the country, we have three locals from Kansas City. We love your barbecue, but we wanted to offer a taste of other places,” Mendolia said. “So we brought together 12 incredible barbecue pitmasters, loaded up some Old hickory pit smokers and we’re ready to have a party.”

Entrance to the festival is free, as well as all demonstrations. You just pay the individual vendors. The festival goes until 8 p.m. tonight and will continue all day on July 11.