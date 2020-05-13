World of Speed car museum announces permanent closure due to COVID-19

A museum popular with auto enthusiasts says it has reached the end of the road because of the COVID-19 pandemi

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — A museum popular with auto enthusiasts says it has reached the end of the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World of Speed announced on Tuesday that it is permanently closing its doors, KPTV reported. In a statement, the museum said that “Under the Oregon Health Authority’s current guidelines, the museum would fall into Phase Two or Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan, potentially pushing reopening into 2021.”

According to the museum, it first closed on March 16 due to COVID-19, and its board of directors decided the museum could not wait out that long of an extended closure.

World of Speed acknowledged that many people who would come to the museum – including visitors, volunteers and students – are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, so the possible timeline of the museum’s reopening would include “efforts to keep everyone safe could push reopening further, even after OHA restrictions are lifted.”

“Voting to close the museum permanently was an extremely difficult decision for the board,” said Sally Bany, co-founder of World of Speed.