KANSAS CITY, Mo. — O’Reilly Auto parts announced the 62nd annual World of Wheels would return to Bartle Hall this year.

The event will take place from March 18 to March 20.

The fans will get a chance to witness hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, and race cars on display under one roof. In addition, there will be many feature exhibits and several celebrity guests.

General admission is $20 with children 6-12 years old getting in $8 and free access for children five and under.

For more information, click here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.