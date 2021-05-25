World War I Museum to host several events ahead of Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flags are being placed at the National World War I Museum and Memorial ahead of several events planned leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

The display of 140 flags that are being placed on the walkway terrace in front of Liberty Memorial are meant to draw attention to the fact that 140 veterans are lost to suicide every week.

Another 46 flags on the south lawn represent the 43 units of the Allied Expeditionary Force during World War I, along with three flags that represent four boats which were sunk with AEF troops aboard.

Museum admission is free for veterans and active duty military members from Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31. Admission for the public is half-price.

Beginning Friday, May 28, World War I research stations inside the museum lobby will allow visitors to research their historical connections to the Great War. A Bell UH-1 Iroquois “Huey” helicopter will also be on display for visitors to sit on and inspect.

The Hot Air Balloon Glow takes place Sunday evening outside of the museum. Visitors can gather on the lawn beginning at 6 p.m. and watch the balloons take off at 8:30 p.m. Strawberry Swing will feature vintage and handmade items for sale during the event.

The Memorial Day ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Monday with a program and keynote address from Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Eric Jacobson. A bell tolling ceremony takes place at noon, with an American flag ceremony at 12:15 p.m.

Finally, ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. where new granite bricks will be dedicated to those who served in World War I.

Events are free and open to the public. You can see a full list here.

