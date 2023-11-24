KANSAS CITY, Kan. — They are calling it the “World’s Longest Christmas Light Maze,” and the magic begins Friday night at Legends Field.

The new exhibit is called Enchant, and this is the seventh city it’s brought its unique Christmas experience. For the past month, more than 300 local workers set up the custom-made display built specifically for Legends Field.

They used more than four million light bulbs, and it’s interactive. Kids follow a story and go on a scavenger hunt. They can see Santa and Mrs. Claus, and they can step on a light display and go ice skating.

Enchant brought the experience to Kansas City because they love how we embrace Christmas. As for the wires to all the lights, they are hidden underneath a false floor that covers the grass and infield dirt.

“The baseball fields are totally flat, we can run all of our wiring, we dig up the fields and run all of our wiring so as he walk-through, you won’t see any wires anywhere. Lighting all these 4 million lights,” general manager Jordan Birch explained.

Enchant will pay to replace the field after leaving in January. Kansa City, Kansas, native Eric Stonestreet is switching the lights on Friday for opening night, and it will stay open through the end of the year.

The cost of admission starts at $25 for kids, $34 for adults, infants between 0 and 2 years old get in for free. Check out Enchant’s website for special offers and more information.