To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all thrill seekers, the wait to ride the new Zambezi Zinger roller coaster at Worlds of Fun almost over.

Thursday the park announced the new coaster will open to the public on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m.

The new Zambezi Zinger is a hybrid steel-wood roller coaster designed by Great Coasters International. The coaster will take guests on a wild ride through the trees and terrain of the park’s African Serengeti.

But before the Zinger opens to the public, Worlds of Fun plans to offer up the first rides on the new coaster to season passholders and people supporting a major local charity.

On Thursday, May 25, the 32 winners of the First Rider Expedition, a fundraiser benefiting the Big Slick, will be the first to ride the Zambezi Zinger.

Later that day, the park will offer season passholders an exclusive preview of the ride from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.