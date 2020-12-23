Worlds of Fun, KC health center partner to offer free COVID-19 testing for Missouri residents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the metro are getting last-minute COVID-19 tests before the holidays.

Over 100 people registered on Wednesday to take a test at Worlds of Fun. It’s a partnership with Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center to offer free tests for Missouri residents.

“I drove out here, and I didn’t even wait,” said Nina Bloecher who got a last-minute test. “I drove right through, and I’m done.”

Bloecher said she’s taking a trip for the holidays, so she wanted to make sure she was OK to travel.

“It’s always a good idea to get a test so that we know if we got it or not,” she said.

You don’t have to have any symptoms to get tested at Worlds of Fun, but the amusement park and health center are encouraging people to register online.

“It’s great,” Glen Stonebridge said. “It’s easy peasy.”

Stonebridge is hoping to be with his immediate family for Christmas but hasn’t been feeling well.

“I was kind of anxious, you know,” Stonebridge said. “Still you have other people out there, and you don’t know. You trust everybody, but you don’t know who they come in contact with, so it’s best to be as safe as you can.”

The health center will be offering these free tests next Wednesday, Dec. 30 and every Wednesday throughout January from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing takes place at the toll plaza where Worlds of Fun guests usually pay to park. Those tested will be notified of their results within 5 business days.