KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you or someone you know is looking for a summer job, Worlds of Fun is hiring!

The amusement park held a job fair Saturday looking for about 2,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming season in May.

The park expects larger crowds this year after last year was stalled due to the pandemic.

If you missed this job fair, there will be two more coming up in the next two weekends.

Worlds of Fun opens on May 22 and Oceans of Fun opens one week later on May 29.

