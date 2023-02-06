KANSAS CITY, Mo. —If you’re on the hunt for a summer job, Worlds of Fun may have an opportunity for you.

Monday park officials announced plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors for the upcoming 2023 season. The amusement park is looking for ride operators, lifeguards, food and beverage workers and security.

“Our seasonal ambassadors will play a major role in making our 50th Anniversary season special for our guests,” Worlds of Fun vice president and general manager Rick Fiedler said in a press release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of something memorable, while earning great pay and benefits.”

Worlds of Fun is celebrating its upcoming anniversary with various contests and the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

Park officials hope to fill most of the 2023 seasonal roles during a week-long hiring event Feb. 18-24. Worlds of Fun will also host hiring fairs at multiple Northland high schools including:

Winnetonka High School on Feb. 18

North Kansas City High School on Feb. 19

Staley High School on Feb. 20.

Interested candidates can find more information on how to apply here.