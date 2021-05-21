Worlds of Fun opening for 2021 season, masks optional for vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun is opening this weekend, May 22, and guests who are fully vaccinated will have the chance to ditch the mask throughout the park.

Communications manager Chris Foshee told FOX4 that masks are optional for those who are fully protected against the coronavirus, as defined by each company’s vaccination guidelines. That includes waiting two weeks after your last shot.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks indoors.

The Northland amusement park officially opens at 11 a.m. Oceans of fun opens next Saturday, May 29, and will require a reservation. The first three weekends at the waterpark are just about sold out.

“People are ready to hit the waterpark,” Foshee said.

A full list of protocols are available on the Worlds of Fun website.

“We are operating at limited capacity on both sides of the park,” Foshee said. “As the rules and everything kind of evolve, you know, we’re updating our protocols all the time.”