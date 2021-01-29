Worlds of Fun plans May opening date after pandemic cut last season short

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun will be opening a little later than normal this year.

The Kansas City amusement park and neighboring Oceans of Fun plan to open for the season on May 22. Before the pandemic, Worlds of Fun’s opening date would have been in April.

Visitors will need to get their temperature checked when they arrive at the gates, and face coverings will be required this summer. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the park. See other precautions and changes the park is making here.

Last year, Worlds of Fun delayed its opening for 10 weeks due to the pandemic; season pass holders were welcomed back in late June and the public in July. Oceans of Fun did not opened at all last summer.

And the amusement park also closed after Labor Day weekend last year, weeks ahead of schedule, which meant it didn’t offer its annual Halloween Haunt and WinterFest attractions.

This summer, Oceans of Fun will finally unveil its newest water slide, Riptide Raceway. Replacing Diamond Head, this four-lane, 476-foot-long slide will be built as a racing slide.

Park goers will start five stories up on foam mats. Racers will jump into tunnels head first, speed around a 360-degree horizontal loop and finally splash down after a final drop.

Worlds of Fun is selling season passes, bundles and single-day tickets online now, which includes access to Oceans of Fun when its open. Management have not announced an opening date for the KC water park at this time.