Worlds of Fun rises minimum wage to $15 per hour for seasonal positions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seasonal employees at Worlds of Fun will now receive a minimum wage of $15 per hour, the park announced Friday.

Ride operators and food and beverage ambassadors over the age of 16 will now be paid the increased minimum wage along with other park benefits and perks.

“Worlds of Fun has always been a leader when it comes to hiring and providing job opportunities in Kansas City. Our ambassadors play a vital role in creating fun and memorable experiences for all our guests,” Tony Carovillano, vice president and general manager, said.

Lifeguards received the same pay increase back in April.

For more information on working at Worlds of Fun, you can visit their website.

