Worlds of Fun says some 2020 season passes will extend through 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to put a delay on the opening of Worlds of Fun for the 2020 season.

Vice President and General Manager Tony Carovillano said they are continuing to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open the park as soon as it is safe to do so.

Carovillano says 2020 season passes and purchased 2020 season pass add-on products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when the park is able to reopen.

Additionally, Worlds of Fun will extend the validity dates for current 2020 season passes, as well as purchased 2020 Season pass add-on products through the 2021 season according to pass type.

For 2020 season passholders participating in the park’s Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. Carovillano said when the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 season pass admission and associated benefits.

Carovillano said they will continue to work with guests who have prepaid single-day tickets during the time period of our temporary park closure.

“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe,” Carovillano said. “This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank you again for your understanding and loyalty to Worlds of Fun.”

