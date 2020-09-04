Worlds of Fun to close after Labor Day; hundreds of employees without pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun is closing early due to COVID-19, leaving more than 400 seasonal workers, who work during Halloween Haunt and Winterfest, without paychecks.

Worlds of Fun will close for the remainder of 2020 after Labor Day.

“It’s pretty sad,” Screamster Susanna Richardson, employee at Worlds of Fun, said. “I mean, we prepare months in advance for all this, and then we just get thrown out.”

Screamster and 7-year veteran Cole Morrow told FOX4, “It’s been a rough go around, quite frankly.”

“It’s very sad, because for some of us that’s the only paycheck they get,” Richardson said. “And for other people, that’s the only family that they have, so it’s been a hard year for us.”

Worlds of Fun declined an interview, but a representative said they’re all disappointed and directed FOX4 to their August announcement.

It reads in part, “We look forward to a great 2021 and can’t wait to show you a host of new ways to have fun.”

“I really do hope [we’re back next year], because we’re not only there for the fans, we’re there because we’re like one big happy family at the end of every night,” Richardson said.

As far as other area Halloween attractions, O’Neill Events says The Beast and the Edge of Hell in the West Bottoms will be opening on Sept. 18.

They say they’ll be following city and state guidelines on spacing and sanitation.