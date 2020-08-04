Worlds of Fun to close for season after Labor Day weekend, weeks ahead of schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun says it will close for the season after Labor Day weekend due to COVID-19 uncertainties.

The last day of the operation this year will be Monday, Sept. 7. Oceans of Fun will remain closed. In the remaining month, the park will continue to follow a slew of safety precautions.

The Kansas City amusement park opened to season pass holders in late June and the public in July, delaying its start for 10 weeks because of the pandemic. Oceans of Fun has not opened at all this summer.

Now, it appears guests will miss out weeks of rides and thrills, plus favorites like Halloween Haunt and WinterFest as coronavirus cases rise across the metro.

This year’s season passes and add-on products will still be valid for the 2021 season.

Next season, Oceans of Fun will unveil its newest water slide, Riptide Raceway. Replacing Diamond Head, this four-lane, 476-foot-long slide will be built as a racing slide.

Park goers will start five stories up on foam mats. Racers will jump into tunnels head first, speed around a 360-degree horizontal loop and finally splash down after a final drop.