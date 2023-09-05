KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun has announced the return of its Halloween Haunt with a list of new attractions visitors can expect to see.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Worlds of Fun’s Halloween Haunt opens its gates for spooky season at 6 p.m.

The park will turn into a “terrifying, bloody house of horrors.” The nighttime event includes terrifying rides, haunted mazes, scare zones, and spooky live shows until the park closes.

Here is a list of the new and old attraction you can expect to see at this years events:

New Attractions:

Pumpkin Eater: Dead Harvest (Walkthrough scarezone)

Ringmaster’s Last Laff (Live show)

Zombie Boo-ffet (Dining experience)

Spectral Sisters (Daytime live show)

Returning Attractions:

Lore of the Vampire, Blood on the Bayou, Bloodshed, Cornstalkers, Zombie High, Ripper Alley (mazes)

Outlaws Revenge, Street Freaks, Malice in Wonderland (scare zones)

Overlord’s Awakening, Conjure the Night, Haunted Homecoming (Live shows)

New this year, Halloween Haunt will be a special ticketed event with its own separate admission and policies.

In the past, Halloween Haunt was included with Worlds of Fun’s daily admission or season pass. But now park admission and Halloween Haunt admission will require separate tickets. Worlds of Fun will also offer a combo ticket for both.

Halloween Haunt runs on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 29.