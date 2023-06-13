KANSAS CITY, Mo. — June 12: Worlds of Fun gets ready to open the Zambezi Zinger to the general ticket holders.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday is the day dozens of people have waited to arrive.

According to people who were promised the first ride on the Zambezi Zinger Worlds of Fun will hold a special event for them on June 16.

Each person won the opportunity to ride the roller coaster through a raffle after making a donation to the Big Slick Charity Event. The event raises millions of dollars for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Each raffle winner will be one of the first people to ride the roller coaster. Winners will also enjoy lunch at the park, a first rider gift, four all-day Fast Lane Plus and four single-day admission tickets. The passes can be redeemed anytime this season.

Some of the raffle winners say it’s too little, too late.

Tony Sapad is one of several people who contacted FOX4 after being told he would be among the first 32 people to ride the Zambezi Zinger, not just one of the first. Then he opened social media and saw people talking about riding the Zambezi Zinger over the weekend.

The Raffle winners say the opportunity has lost its luster in some ways.

“Meh, hoped they would have mentioned and explained their side of what a soft opening means. They added free passes, which was not in the original prize package. But that doesn’t make up enough for not being a first rider. Sucks to be an out of town winner and having only a couple days to figure out how to attend,” Sapad said.

Sapad also said it’s disappointing because the original Zambezi Zinger was his first-ever coaster as a teen.

Monday, a spokesperson for Worlds of Fun said the ride is not officially open, but rides may be given from time to time.