KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun plans to take its 50th anniversary celebrations to an international level.

Grand Carnivale returns for the next two weeks. Opening night is Saturday, July 22. The idea behind the event is to show visitors different art, cuisine, and entertainment from around the globe.

This year’s carnivale will highlight China, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Guests will experience authentic food, music, dance and other performances that express the rich traditions of the countries.

The King and Queen of Carnivale will lead the Spectacle of Color Parade through the park, before ending with a large block party in Gateway Gardens at sunset. Following the parade, guests will be treated to 50 Nights of Fire. The event features pyrotechnics and hundreds of drones set to music.

Entry to Grand Carnivale is included with park admission. Grand Carnivale Tasting Cards and bundles are available for an additional charge.