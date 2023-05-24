To celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary, Worlds of Fun announced the return of the Zambezi Zinger.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun announced on Wednesday it’s delaying the grand opening of the Zambezi Zinger.

The park says it is working through final testing and doesn’t know when the new opening date will be. Worlds of Fun previously said the coaster would debut on Friday, May 26.

The Zambezi Zinger was one of the original rides when Worlds of Fun opened in 1973.

The new Zambezi Zinger is a hybrid steel-wood roller coaster designed by Great Coasters International. The coaster will take guests on a wild ride through the trees and terrain of the park’s African Serengeti.

Whenever the Zambezi Zinger opens, guests will find it in the park’s Africa section. It is 74 feet tall and will reach speeds of 45 miles an hour.