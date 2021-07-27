Chase ends in wreck, southbound I-35 at US 69 Highway down to one lane

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — A wreck has closed the southbound lanes of I-35 at US 69 Highway in Pleasant Valley.

The crash is a result of a chase by Claycomo police and a suspect who assaulted officers in Claycomo. The suspect fled and caused a multi-vehicle crash on the highway and continued to run on foot.

He was taken into custody shortly after by KCPD.

KCPD is assisting Claycomo police with traffic control.

Traffic is backed up to 152 Highway and drivers will need to find alternative routes.

At this time, it is unsure how many vehicles are involved or any injuries. FOX4 will update as those details become available.