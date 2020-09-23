Wrestling legend ‘Road Warrior Animal’ dies at 60

27 Jun 2000: ”Animal” of ”The Road Warriors” at the WCW Super Stars of Wrestling press conference at Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Matt Turner/ALLSPORT

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The wrestling world is mourning the death of legendary tag-team wrestler Joe Laurinaitis, better known to fans as “Road Warrior Animal,” at the age of 60.

Details of his death were not immediately available. TMZ Sports reports his wife called 911 late Tuesday night from a resort in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Laurinaitis was one half of the hall of fame duo known as “The Road Warriors.” Along with tag team partner “Hawk,” the pair took the wrestling world by storm in the 80s and 90s selling out arenas across the country. The popular team was also one of wrestling’s most imposing duos – enhancing their muscular figures with face paint and spiked shoulder pads.

The Road Warriors won tag team championships across the world and were mainstays for wrestling promotions in Japan and the United States.

The Road Warriors were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

“WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans,” the company said in a statement.

“RIP Animal, love you my brother. I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,” tweeted Hulk Hogan.

Laurinaitis’ long-time partner “Hawk,” real name Michael Hegstrand, died in 2003.

In professional wrestling, a loud crowd reaction is affectionately known as the “Road Warrior pop” — a tribute to the load reactions the duo received from fans.